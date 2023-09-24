Veteran Malayalam filmmaker KG George died at the age of 77 at an old age home in Kakkanad in Kochi on September 24.
One of the iconic film makers of Malayalam industry, George forayed into innovative scripts and made gripping movies. His movie, ‘Panchavadi Palam’ is a political satire that remains relevant even now. The movie was a runaway hit and considered one of the best movies made in Malayalam film industry.
George's ‘Irakal’, a crime thriller made three decades ago, bears resemblance to several incidents that unfolded in Kerala recently.
He had brought the best of out of actors like Mammotty and Bharath Gopi in his movie, ‘Yavanika’. ‘Lekhayude Maranam, oru Flashback’ based on the death of a film heroine, was also a run away hit.
George was suffering from a stroke for the past few years.
While George has directed only around 20 movies, he was a director who had broken the concept of commercial and art movies and had given a message in each of his movies.
He brought out a revolution in the Malayalam film industry by speaking out the truth and touching upon subjects such as politics, corruption and crime.