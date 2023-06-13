South Indian actor Kazan Khan, best known for his roles as antagonist in the Tamil movies 'Sethupathi IPS' and 'Ullathai Allithaa', the Malayalam superhits 'CID Moosa' and 'The King' and the Kannada sleeper hit 'Yajamaana', died of a heart attack.
Malayalam film producer NM Badusha announced the death of the popular actor on Facebook late on June 12.
Sharing a photo of the actor, Badusha said in Malayalam: "The popular actor Kazan Khan, known for his roles as villain, died of a heart attack. He has acted in many films, including 'CID Moosa' and 'Varnapakittu'."
Khan made his debut in the Tamil movie 'Sentamizh Paatu'. He went on to star opposite most leading actors from the industry at the time, including Vijayakanth ('Sethupathi IPS', 'Karuppu Nila' and 'En Aasai Machan'), Kamal Haasan (in 'Kalaignan'), Prabhu ('Mappillai Gounder') and Karthi ('Ullathai Alli Thaa').
