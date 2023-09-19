Veteran Indian star Mohanlal’s next film titled ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ will is expected to release in theatres in January next year.
The movie directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, who previously made the critically acclaimed ‘Jallikattu’, ‘Ee Ma Yau’ and ‘Angamaly Diaries’, will release on January 25, 2024 in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Hindi.
Mohanlal took to X and wrote, “The countdown has begun! Vaaliban is arriving in theatres worldwide on 25th January 2024! #VaalibanOnJan25 #MalaikottaiVaaliban.”
He also talked about his experience working with the director.
“To work with Lijo Jose Pellissery has been very enriching as his cinematic approach is totally unique. His films stand apart not just for their technical finesse but also their themes and this project is no different. I hope, together we will be able to live up to the expectations of the audience,” Mohanlal shared.
‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ is written by PS Rafeeque, with Madhu Neelakandan being its cinematographer and Prashanth Pillai scoring its music. The movie is produced by Shibu Baby John, Achu Baby John, Kochumon Century, Jacob Babu, Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar.