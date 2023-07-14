Mohanlal
Mohanlal Image Credit: insta/mohanlal

Mohanlal made quite an impression when he attended the Wimbledon match in London.

Looking sharp the star donned a stylish ensemble perfectly complemented with a blue suit and rimless glasses, to enhance his overall look. 

The star took to Instagram to share pictures. He was seen taking a selfie with Disney Star's president K Madhavan. They were attending the women's singles semi-final match between Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova (CZE). For the caption he just wrote: "Wimbledon."

On the work front, Mohanlal is gearing up for the shoot of 'Vrushabha',  a multilingual Indian film high on VFX and emotion. Directed by Nanda Kishore, ‘Vrushabha’, an action entertainer, is expected to release next year and has all the trappings of a blockbuster.