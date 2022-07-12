South Indian actress Nayanthara is all set to begin shooting for her 75th project, ‘#N75’, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa.
Taking to Instagram, the makers of ‘#N75’ dropped a special announcement video that they captioned, “Presenting you our next venture with the Lady Superstar #Nayanthara directed by @nileshkrishnaa #LadySuperstar75.”
Produced by Zee Studios and Naad Studios, the film also stars South Indian actor Jai and veteran star Sathyaraj in prominent roles.
Shooting for the upcoming movie will begin shortly after Nayanthara wraps up Bollywood movie ‘Jawaan’.
The ‘Annaatthe’ actress recently got married to director Vignesh Shivan after dating for a few years.
Meanwhile, the 37-year-old actress was last seen in ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ on the big screen and in ‘O2’, a survival drama film that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.
She will be next seen in ‘GodFather’ alongside Malayalam actor Mohanlal. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022. Nayanthara will also feature in director Atlee’s next action thriller film ‘Jawaan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, which is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.