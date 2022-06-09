It’s official. South Indian superstar Nayanthara is now married to her sweetheart and director Vignesh Shivan following a star-studded ceremony attended by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth in Mahabalipuram.

A-listers such as Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Karthi, Jyothika and director Mani Ratnam were also spotted blessing the couple.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Image Credit: Instagram/VigneshShivan

Khan’s manager posted the actor’s picture along with the caption: “For Nayanthara’s Special Day.” Khan was in a sharp beige tunic along with sunglasses.

The groom also posted a heartwarming message on his social media to update his fans about his life’s most significant day. He described his wedding day as beginning a ‘new chapter’.

“... Thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, it’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara! My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours!” said Shivan.

Reports claim the actress had the ‘thali’ (sacred thread to symbolise marriage in South Indian brides) ceremony post 10am on June 9.

According to a report in IANS, the couple were first blessed by veteran actor Rajinikanth, who was seated next to Khan and director Ratnam in the front row.

‘Vikram’ star Sethupathi, who gave Vignesh Shivan his big break with ‘Naanum Rowdy Thaan’, arrived with his entire family to wish and greet the couple on their special day.

This couple, who have often been spotted holidaying in Dubai, has sworn to provide free lunches to those in old age homes across their state of Tamil Nadu.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan holiday in Dubai Image Credit: Instagram/VigneshShivan

They have always maintained a low profile and studiously shied away from talking about their relationship, ensured that the security to the wedding was beefed up. Other guests included Mohan Raja, Siva, K S Ravi Kumar, Atlee and actors Sarath Kumar and Radhika, S J Suryah and music director Anirudh.