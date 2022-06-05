An awards night isn’t just about who won big on the trophy front; the real action is often witnessed on the red carpet that’s laid out. The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards wasn’t any different. The green carpet was studded with memorable moments and celebrity gossip. Here are our highlights.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrive at IIFA green carpet at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

After their joint appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, it was wonderful to see the couple in Abu Dhabi at the IIFA Awards.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about her Cannes experience to reporters on the green carpet. “As a community, the world has gone through a lot … So, it’s so great to receive all the warmth … We cannot stop prioritising health, but we are very grateful that we are celebrating our fraternity and our work. It’s great to interact with one another,” she said.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Pandey arrive at IIFA green carpet at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The actress, 23, won us over with her effortless charm and her fashion firsts.

“It’s my first time wearing a saree and I had to choose Manish Malhotra for that … I can’t tell you how comfortable I feel wearing a saree,” said Panday to Gulf News. She also told us that her dad is her biggest cheerleader in her life. “It’s my first-ever IIFA performance and when I told him I am nervous, he told me to remember that he will right there … I love to dance, but I rehearsed a lot for this show,” she added.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor arrive at IIFA green carpet at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Shahid Kapoor looked incredibly sharp in a velvet tuxedo and silver detailing. Not many men can carry off velvet and shimmer, but Kapoor did. He told Gulf News that he was asked by the IIFA team to pay a tribute to Bappi Lahiri and that it was their idea.

“But I was happy to perform to his iconic hits,” said Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan arrive at IIFA green carpet at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan chose Pakistani designer Faraz Manan for the big night. Her ivory ensemble was on-point.

Nargis Fakhri

You shouldn’t ideally wear green to a green carpet, but Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri flouted that tradition and lived to tell the tale.

Nargis Fakhri arrive at IIFA green carpet at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

She chose a dramatic Michael Cinco gown for the big night. Cinco was a popular choice for the night for several stars. Divya Khosla Kumar’s white gown with a long train was also his creation.

Priya Mani

Priya Mani told us on the green carpet that her black silk sari, from Sacred Weavers in Delhi, was put together at the last minute. But it didn’t show. She rocked the sari.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon arrive at IIFA green carpet at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News