South India actor Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan, on Saturday, dropped a string of throwback pictures from his wedding day a month ago, which was attended by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, super star Rajinikanth and more.
Taking to Instagram, the ‘Paava Kadhaigal’ director captioned, “What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan @iamsrk ! Blessed to have this humble, kind, charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding ! The Badshaah and the time with him ! Bliss ! Blessed One month anniversary”.
In the first picture, Khan can be seen giving a warm hug to his ‘Jawan’ co-star Nayanthara.
In another picture, the newly married couple and Khan are joined by south director Atlee, who is directing the actor and Nayanthara’s upcoming action thriller ‘Jawan’.
After dating for a few years, Nayanthara and Shivan tied the knot on June 9 in an intimate south Indian wedding ceremony. Recently the couple returned from their honeymoon and had been treating their fans with their beautiful pictures on Instagram.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in director Sidharth Anand’s next action thriller ‘Pathaan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023.
Apart from that, he also has director Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ with Nayanthara, which is slated to release on June 2, 2023, and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu.
Nayanthara on the other hand will be next seen in ‘GodFather’ alongside south actor Chiranjeevi. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022.