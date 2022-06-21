On Monday, the director posted a series of pictures from the precious time they spent on their holiday and captioned it as, "In Thailand with my Thaaram." From their honeymoon diaries it is evident the star couple is making the most of their vacation.

Unable to take their gaze away from each other in the pictures, Nayanthara looks stunning in a yellow outfit with her hair tied in a messy bun, while Vignesh keeps his look casual in a black T-shirt and olive green pants.

After dating for seven years, south Indian ‘lady superstar’ Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh got married on June 9 at a star-studded ceremony in Mahabalipuram. A-listers such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Atlee, and director Mani Ratnam, among others, were also spotted blessing the couple at the wedding.

The couple also made it a point to thank all those who had made the arrangements for their wedding through another post.

Sharing an unseen picture from his wedding with the ‘Chandramukhi’ star with the team he described as the 'Shaadi Squad', Vignesh said, "Thank you sooo much for the all the dreamy, memorable, surreal moments you guys put together for our wedding!

"Tina, Anisha and team! You guys were super sweet to us all the time! The last-minute changes! The final-minute twists and turns! You guys made sure everything is perfect for us for the most special day of our lives ! "Thank you soo much and don't forget to call me for all your abroad weddings !! God bless you guys," Vignesh Shivan said.