Stars from Bollywood and South India share good wishes for Makar Sankranti, Pongal
January 14 is one of the most interesting days of the year, since every Indian state celebrates its harvest festival, which is known by different names in each location but has the same spirit. Bollywood and South Indian celebrities are congratulating everyone on social media today as India celebrates Makar Sankranti, Bihu, Pongal and Uttarayan.
Superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter and shared a post in Tamil, which reads, “We are going through challenging and scary times. The Covid-19 cases are growing every going day. We must follow all the protection protocols to save ourselves and our families. There’s nothing above health. My heartfelt Pongal wishes to everyone.”
Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa Shetty wished everyone a happy Pongal and Makar Sankranti, while holding a plate of ‘Tilgul Ladoos’, which is the traditional sweet enjoyed on the festival of Makar Sankranti.
Hema Malini took to Twitter and shared a few pictures of her cooking the signature Ven Pongal dish. She chose to wear a beautiful pink saree to mark the harvest festival. “Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home,” Malini tweeted.
Suriya, who was most recently seen in the social drama ‘Jai Bhim’, wished fans on Twitter by uploading a poster for his upcoming film ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’. “Wish you all a Happy Pongal and Makar Sankranti!!” he wrote.
South Indian superstar Mohanlal tweeted: “On this auspicious day I wish everyone a happy and blessed #MakarSankranti #Pongal #Bihu #Lohri #Uttarayan #poushsankranti Celebrate with family in the safety of your home.”l
Kangana Ranaut wished fans by remembering the different names associated with the festival by sharing a colourful art work on Instagram Stories.
Samantha Akkineni also expressed her gratitude.
