Malayalam actress Navya Nair fined for carrying jasmine flowers at Australia airport: Travel rules to know

Navya Nair was fined A$1,980 at Melbourne Airport for carrying a 15 cm jasmine garland

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
On Instagram, Navya Nair joked about the fine in a video with the jasmine garland.
Popular Malayalam actress Navya Nair faced an unexpected fine while travelling to Australia for an Onam celebration. She revealed that Melbourne International Airport authourities fined her A$1,980 (around ₹125,000) for carrying a small jasmine garland in her handbag.

The actress was attending the Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria.

Actress recounts the incident

Speaking at the Onam event, Navya explained that she was unaware carrying jasmine flowers into Australia was prohibited. “Ignorance is no excuse,” she said, admitting her mistake was unintentional. The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry issued the fine, which had to be paid within 28 days.

She added that her father had prepared the jasmine garland for her journey. “He cut it into two pieces — I wore one from Kochi to Singapore, and the other I kept in my handbag for the onward flight,” Navya said.

The actress posted a video collage on Instagram in the jasmine garland, sarcastically commenting, “A show-off right before paying the fine.”

The incident in detail

Navya narrated: “The garland was withered by the time I reached Singapore, so I kept the other piece in my carry bag. I didn’t know it was against the law. Officials fined me A$1,980 for carrying a 15 cm jasmine garland. I know I was wrong, but it was not intentional. They said the fine must be paid within 28 days.”

Australia’s strict rules on flowers and plants

The Australian Border Force lists plants, flowers, and seeds under the ‘Don’t bring’ category unless travellers have a valid permit.

According to Manorama News, certain species are deemed high-risk because they can carry diseases or pests that threaten Australia’s unique ecosystem. Even seeds must comply with strict rules, remaining free of soil, disease, and other plant parts.

Airline websites, including Vietjet, also warn that herbs, flowers, pollens, and animal-derived products are not allowed without proper certification.

Similar fines in the past

This is not the first time travellers have faced fines for carrying items unintentionally. Years ago, cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag were fined around $100 at Auckland Airport in New Zealand for ‘dirty shoes’.

