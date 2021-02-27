Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has given her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner some advice about parenting.
The beauty mogul was doing Kardashian’s make-up on her YouTube channel when they had a casual chat about their family life and more.
“What is one piece of parenting advice that you would give me as a newer mom?” Jenner asked.
The 23-year-old owner of Kylie Cosmetics has one child, daughter Stormi, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.
“Letting [Stormi] be seen and heard and understood,” Kardashian, 41, replied. “Whatever she’s feeling, validating those feelings. Letting them really feel like they have the freedom to be themselves.”
Kardashian is mum to three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — with former partner Scott Disick.
During their conversation, Jenner also brought up why Kardashian gave her the nickname Tinkerbell.
The younger sibling said it was because of a tantrum she threw at Disney World when she was young because their mum didn’t buy her a Peter Pan-themed nightshirt. She ended up fighting with Kardashian, the oldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling.
“I just couldn’t take it,” Kardashian said. “You were throwing such a tantrum. I was like, ‘You’re the biggest brat.’”