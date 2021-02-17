In news that might not surprise anyone who keeps up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker have made their relationship Instagram official.
The pair have been romantically linked for a few months and on Valentine’s Day they posted the same fireplace on their individual Instagram Stories, implying they were spending the occasion together.
On Tuesday, two days after their cosy date, Kardashian, 41, posted a picture on Instagram of her holding Barker’s hand. There was no caption, but she had tagged the Blink-182 drummer in the post. Barker, 45, shared her post to his Instagram Stories.
Earlier, apart from the posts about the fireplace, Kardashian uploaded an image of a message that read: “Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182.” Major hint right there. Meanwhile, Barker posted a picture of a diamond anklet.
The duo have been spotted out and about together, and according to reports have been friends for a long time.
“He’s liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He’s a good guy and a really great dad,” the source told People. “Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet.”
Kardashian had been in an on and off relationship since 2006 with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children.
Barker has been married twice and has two children with his second ex-wife, model Shanna Moakler.