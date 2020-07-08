Kourtney Kardashian has revealed why she felt like she had to walk away from ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ after more than a decade.
The eldest of the Kardashian clan got into a massive row with sister Kim Kardashian West on the reality TV show before she decided to call it quits on her time on the series. “I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years… I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was,” she told Vogue Arabia, in their new July/August edition.
“Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard. People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”
On the season premiere of season 18, Kourtney and Kim got into a massive blowout, which escalated into a physical fight, leaving Kim with bloody scratches on her arms.
The argument stemmed from Kourtney’s boundaries around filming and Kim criticising her older sister’s work ethic.
“Do you think I want to come into this negative environment every [expletive] day?” Kourtney said. Kim told her sister to “go”, to which Kourtney responded: “I don’t want to be near your fat [expletive].”