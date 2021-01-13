Farewells can be difficult, but the crew that just finished working with the Kardashians might have something to make things easier.
Kim Kardashian West and her family have reportedly gifted Rolexes to the crew who filmed their long-running reality series ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ for more than a decade.
According to TMZ, sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe, along with their mum Kris, surprised the crew members with 30 of the $10,000 watches after the end of filming.
They “thanked everyone with speeches and sent well-wishes after the show wrapped,” it was reported.
In September 2020, after 20 seasons of the much-loved show, Kim said that she and her family would be closing that chapter of their lives.
“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’,” Kim wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”
“Our last season will air early next year in 2021,” she added.
‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ kicked off in 2007 and propelled the entire family to fame, turning them into household names and multimillionaires.