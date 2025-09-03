GOLD/FOREX
Deepika Padukone makes history as first Indian juror for Louis Vuitton Prize 2025

Icon now takes a seat at fashion’s top table, proving her influence extends beyond films

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment Editor
Deepika Padukone (Photo/instagram/@deepikapadukone)
Deepika Padukone (Photo/instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Dubai: The woman who batted for mental health and pushed for shorter working hours for new mothers in the workplace has just bagged another glittering career milestone.

Deepika Padukone is now officially the first Indian star to sit on the jury of the LVMH Prize 2025.

The luxury fashion giant dropped the announcement on Instagram, crowning Deepika as its latest power juror.

“DEEPIKA PADUKONE FOR LOUIS VUITTON: 2025 LVMH PRIZE JURY MEMBER. We’re thrilled to announce that the iconic Deepika Padukone will serve as a jury member for this year’s LVMH Prize final. Renowned for her captivating performances and influential global presence, Deepika continues to inspire audiences worldwide,” read the post.

From conquering cinema screens to shaping conversations around wellness, and now rubbing shoulders with fashion’s fiercest names, Deepika’s global takeover continues—one runway, one red carpet, and now, one jury table at a time.

Spotted before the reveal

Ahead of the announcement, Padukone was photographed at Mumbai airport in a laid-back travel look — an oversized red knit sweater, blue denim, and tan ankle boots. The actress waved to fans and paparazzi before boarding her flight, with her trip now confirmed to be tied to the prestigious fashion event in Paris.

A seat among fashion icons

The 2025 jury comprises twelve industry leaders.

Alongside Padukone are fashion heavyweights such as Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Jonathan Anderson, Phoebe Philo, Stella McCartney, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Nigo of Kenzo, and Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director.

They are joined by Delphine Arnault, CEO of Christian Dior Couture and founder of the LVMH Prize, Jean-Paul Claverie, advisor to Bernard Arnault, and Sidney Toledano, CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group.

This year’s lineup notably excludes Maria Grazia Chiuri and Kim Jones, who recently stepped down from their roles at Dior and Fendi.

The Prize and the finalists

The final round will take place on September 3 at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, where the jury will select a winner from eight promising labels: Alainpaul, All-In, Francesco Murano, Soshiotsuki, Steve O Smith, Tolu Coker, Torisheju, and Zomer.

Now in its twelfth edition, the LVMH Prize is regarded as one of fashion’s most influential platforms for emerging talent, with past winners going on to become industry leaders.

By joining this panel, Deepika Padukone cements her place not only as a cinematic icon but also as a cultural ambassador representing India on the global fashion stage.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment Editor
