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Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Eetha’ teaser leak sparks massive buzz online

Shraddha Kapoor’s striking makeover as Vithabai draws strong reactions from fans online

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai in Eetha stuns in a powerful first glimpse, showcasing a bold transformation and intense screen presence.
Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai in Eetha stuns in a powerful first glimpse, showcasing a bold transformation and intense screen presence.
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Dubai: The upcoming biographical drama Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor, has become the talk of the internet after its teaser was leaked, sparking widespread excitement among fans. The teaser, which was initially attached to theatrical screenings, quickly surfaced on social media, drawing strong reactions for Kapoor’s striking transformation as legendary Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

The teaser quickly took over social media, with fans praising Shraddha Kapoor’s performance and calling the brief glimpse powerful and promising. Many users highlighted her screen presence and emotional depth, with several stating she looks completely transformed in the role. One viral post even described the teaser as “goosebumps-inducing” and suggested award-worthy potential for the actor.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, chronicling her journey from the 1940s to the 1990s. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film also features Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. It is scheduled for theatrical release on August 28, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan period.

The leaked teaser has significantly boosted anticipation for Eetha, positioning it among the most awaited biographical films of the year. Industry observers note that Shraddha Kapoor’s return after the success of Stree 2 adds momentum to the project. Strong ensemble performances and growing online buzz have already placed the film among trending topics ahead of release. Audience curiosity continues to build as expectations for the upcoming drama rise. With strong buzz online, the film is expected to draw a wide audience during its festive theatrical release.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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