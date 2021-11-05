It’s Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s 33rd birthday today, and his wife Anushka Sharma is all hearts for him.
Taking to Instagram, Sharma penned a heartfelt post for Kohli.
“No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless,” she wrote.
Sharma also thanked Kohli for making her life “brighter”.
“I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful,” she added.
Alongside the loved-up post, Sharma posted an adorable picture in which she can be seen hugging her husband. The image seems to be captured during their Diwali celebrations in the UAE.
Kohli and Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. The two are also doting parents to their nine-month-old daughter Vamika.