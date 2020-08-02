The Bachchan family has reason to celebrate as veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has finally tested negative for the coronavirus.
The news was confirmed by his son Abhishek Bachchan, who tweeted that his father has been discharged from the hospital; however, the younger actor will remain in the care of medical professionals following some complications.
“My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him,” Abhishek tweeted.
Amitabh also confirmed the news of his discharge, posting on Twitter: “I have tested Covid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.”
He further added: “Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji [mother and father], prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day.”
Meanwhile, Abhishek continues his stay at the hospital. The younger actor stated: “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”
Earlier, Abhishek’s wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive for the virus. After a home quarantine, the duo had been hospitalised as well but were discharged after a short stay, when they tested negative.
Amitabh’s wife Jaya Bachchan had tested negative for COVID-19.