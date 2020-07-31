Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan. Image Credit: IANS
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19, took a late night walk in the hospital.

Sharing the fact on Instagram, Bachchan posted a photograph from an empty corridor in the hospital.

“Light at the end of the tunnel! #latenightwalks,” he captioned the image.

Bachchan received several messages from his friends and colleagues from the industry, wishing him good health.

Reacting to the post, Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote: “Soon”.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder commented: “Get well soon junior.”

Bachchan is in the hospital along with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is also battling the coronavirus.

Amitabh Bachchan with his family members, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan. Image Credit: AFP

Bachchan’s actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19 on July 27.

“Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital,” Bachchan had tweeted after Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s discharge.

“They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff,” he had added.