Two days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19, the actress extended her gratitude to fans for their support.
“THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes, and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me. TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.
“ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too,” she added.
Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested negative for coronavirus earlier on July 27 following which they were discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.
The ‘Guru’ actress’ husband Abhishek Bachchan and his star father Amitabh Bachchan are still being treated for the infection at the hospital.