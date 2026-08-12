Back-to-school deals in the UAE: Where to shop for school essentials

Top UAE stores and online sales to save on back-to-school essentials
The new school year is getting closer, and families across the UAE are starting to tick items off their school shopping lists.
Whether you need a new backpack, stationery, lunch box, water bottle or a pair of school shoes, retailers across the UAE are bringing out their back-to-school collections with offers to help make the shopping trip a little easier.
Here are some of the places worth checking this August.
If your child likes colourful designs and character-themed school supplies, R&B has a wide selection of back-to-school essentials.
The collection includes school bags, backpacks, lunch boxes, water bottles, pencil cases and other everyday items. Some backpacks are priced from around DH 75, while smaller items such as snack boxes and water bottles start from around DH 15 and DH 20 respectively.
There are also plenty of designs featuring popular characters, so children can choose something that matches their style.
Where: R&B stores across the UAE and online
For families looking to pick up several smaller items without spending too much, Daiso Japan is worth a look.
Its back-to-school collection includes more than 5,000 items, with prices starting from DH 3. The range covers stationery, pencil cases, water bottles, lunch boxes, lunch bags and school bags.
There are also plenty of colourful and character-themed designs, making it an easy place to find several school essentials under one roof.
Where: Daiso Japan stores across the UAE
For students who still need to complete their stationery list, Borders is a useful stop.
You can find notebooks, pens, pencils, folders and other study essentials, as well as items for students who want to organize their desks and study spaces.
Borders is also currently offering an additional 10٪ off on online purchases, with same-day delivery available, making it an option for anyone who would rather finish their shopping from home.
Where: Borders stores across the UAE and online
If your shopping list is getting longer by the day, Al Kabayel Prime has a selection of school essentials in one place.
The current back-to-school promotion includes items such as backpacks, lunch boxes, water bottles, stationery and other school supplies, with up to 50٪ off on selected products.
It is a useful option for families who want to pick up several basics in one shopping trip.
Where: Al Kabayel Prime branches, including Hessa Street in Al Barsha 3, DIP-1 and Cityland Mall, Dubai
Nesto is also joining the back-to-school shopping season with offers on school essentials.
The current promotion includes items such as backpacks, trolley bags, shoes, stationery and other supplies. Some of the deals include backpacks from DH 29, while selected stationery items are also available at reduced prices. The promotion is running until August 31.
Where: Nesto stores across the UAE
For families in Abu Dhabi who want to do most of their shopping in one place, Deerfields Mall has a Back to School campaign running from July 24 to September 13.
The campaign brings together school-related shopping across the mall, giving families the chance to pick up different essentials during one visit.
Where: Deerfields Mall, Abu Dhabi
ADCOOP has also launched a back-to-school promotion for shoppers preparing for the new academic year.
From August 6 to September 2, shoppers who spend DH 250 or more on school essentials at participating ADCOOP branches or online will be entered into a draw.
Ten lucky winners will each receive an DH 5,000 shopping card.
The promotion covers school essentials including backpacks, stationery, school uniforms, lunch boxes, electronics and more.
Where: Participating ADCOOP branches and online
For shoppers looking for lower-priced school essentials, Day To Day is another option to consider.
Its back-to-school promotion at the Al Karama branch offers between 25٪ and 75٪ off selected items for a limited time, covering a range of products for the new school year.
The current promotion runs from August 8 to August 17, so it is worth checking the offers before they end.
Where: Day To Day, Al Karama, Dubai
If you’re doing your back-to-school shopping from your phone, Noon is also joining the seasonal rush with a dedicated sale covering everything from stationery and backpacks to lunch boxes, water bottles and tech for students. The online sale runs from August 14 to September 2, with discounts of up to ٪80 on selected school essentials. It’s a useful option if you want to compare different brands and tick several items off your school list without visiting multiple shops.
Where: Online at Noon
Offer period: August 14–September 2, 2026
Deal: Up to ٪80 off selected school essentials
With so many back-to-school offers available, it can be easy to buy more than you actually need.
Before heading to the shops, check your school’s list and separate the essentials from the extras. Start with the basics such as a school bag, stationery, lunch box, water bottle, shoes and uniform, then look at additional items once the main list is complete.
It is also worth checking what you already have at home. A perfectly good pencil case or water bottle does not necessarily need replacing just because a new school year is starting.
A little planning can make the back-to-school shopping trip easier and help keep the total bill under control.