Back-to-school deals in the UAE: Where to shop for school essentials

If you’re doing your back-to-school shopping from your phone, Noon is also joining the seasonal rush with a dedicated sale covering everything from stationery and backpacks to lunch boxes, water bottles and tech for students. The online sale runs from August 14 to September 2, with discounts of up to ٪80 on selected school essentials. It’s a useful option if you want to compare different brands and tick several items off your school list without visiting multiple shops.