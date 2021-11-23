Dubai: The importance of Dubai and the UAE as a financial hub and the incentives offered to investors were praised by a senior Bank of America official on Tuesday.
During a meeting with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Bernard Mensah, President of International, Bank of America, lauded the country’s advanced infrastructure and robust legislative framework, as well as Dubai’s recent initiatives to further develop financial markets.
The meeting discussed opportunities for international banks in the UAE, the keenness of global investors to benefit from the business environment offered by the country, and its emergence as a leading destination for investors and global financial institutions.
The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Essa Kazim, governor of DIFC.