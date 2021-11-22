Sheikh Maktoum receives France’s Minister of Economy and Finance at Expo

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today received Bruno Le Maire, France’s Minister of Economy and Finance, at Expo 2020.
Sheikh Maktoum and the French Minister discussed ways of boosting business and commerce between the two nations within the framework of the UAE and France’s strategic partnership.
The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy; and Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance.