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Minister of Foreign Trade engages UAE International Investors Council on long-term economic strategy initiatives

Strategic initiatives discussed to boost UAE's global trade role

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Minister of Foreign Trade engages UAE International Investors Council on long-term economic strategy initiatives

ABU DHABI: Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, met with members of the board of the UAE International Investors Council (IIC) to discuss strategic priorities shaping the UAE’s foreign trade agenda and broader economic objectives.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Trade presented a set of strategic initiatives to the Council, aimed at supporting the UAE’s long-term trade and economic strategy.

The discussion provided an opportunity to review these initiatives with members of the Council and exchange views on their role in advancing the UAE’s economic agenda.

Al Zeyoudi said: “The UAE International Investors Council provides an important platform to engage with leading UAE investors whose perspectives are valuable in informing the development of initiatives that support our national economic priorities.

"These discussions help ensure that our strategies and initiatives continue to support the UAE’s long-term economic priorities and reinforce its position as a global hub for trade and investment.”

The session brought together prominent UAE investors and business leaders who shared insights on strengthening the UAE’s economic outlook and supporting sustainable growth.

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