Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, toured the Dubai Airshow exhibition area.
Sheikh Maktoum visited the UAE Space Agency’s stand, where he was briefed by Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency, about the operations and programmes of the organisation.
Sheikh Maktoum visited the stand of Amazon Web Services, where he was briefed about the cloud services it provides clients. Sheikh Maktoum also visited Raytheon Technologies, a leading global aerospace and defence systems provider, where he learned about its solutions and services that support the growth of commercial air travel in the post-pandemic phase, as well as the research and development of platforms and systems aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of both its aerospace and defense customers.
Another stop on his tour was Emirates’ display of its four-class configured A380 aircraft, which features the airline’s recently introduced Premium Economy Class cabin, in addition to revamped interiors and enhancements across all cabins. Emirates is also displaying its Cirrus SR 22 and Embraer Phenom 100 training aircraft utilised by the Emirates Flight Training Academy. He also visited the stand of Strata Manufacturing, a local company owned by Mubadala, where he was briefed about the services of the company.
Dubai Airshow is the first major aviation industry event held after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also the biggest in the history of the event, featuring 1,200 exhibitors.
The mega industry event offers a platform to showcase a wide range of technical solutions that support the recovery of the industry in the wake of the pandemic. Dubai Airshow 2021 also includes a new dedicated startup event, VISTA, a platform for innovators, creators and market disruptors to display the latest technologies.