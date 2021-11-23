The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has seen a jump of 270 per cent in total value of trades since Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, took charge.
As of Tuesday, November 23, the total trading value at DFM stood at Dh15.1 billion, the Dubai Media Office said.
The total number of shares traded has risen by 348 per cent to 10.7 billion, while trading transactions have soared 222 per cent to 146,000.
The capitalisation of the bourse has swelled by Dh38.5 billion, while the General Index has risen by 13.7 per cent during this period.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had on October 31 tasked Sheikh Maktoum with supervision of the emirate’s financial markets and securities exchanges.