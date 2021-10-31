Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has assigned Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, to supervise the financial markets in Dubai.
Sheikh Maktoum will also oversee the stock exchanges in the emirate to meet the requirements of the current stage, and retain Dubai’s leading position as one of the most important and active capital markets at the regional and global levels.
Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance on taking advantage of local and international opportunities in the financial markets and providing a business environment to establish Dubai as the capital of financial markets. Dubai offers a flexible legislative framework and a promising local market for investors and entrepreneurs who are looking to establish their businesses in the emirate.