Strong startup inflows and new initiatives boost Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem
Dubai: Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park is seeing steady business inflows at the start of 2026, with more than 1,200 licensing transactions recorded across the first two months of the year.
The activity includes new company formations and renewals, pointing to continued demand from technology-led firms and startups looking to scale in the UAE. The momentum comes despite a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, suggesting that long-term investment decisions are holding firm.
The early-year data reflects a consistent trend. Companies are continuing to set up operations, expand presence and renew licences, reinforcing Sharjah’s positioning as an innovation-focused hub.
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The park’s leadership is placing greater emphasis on converting innovation into measurable economic outcomes, with infrastructure and ecosystem depth playing a central role.
“These indicators reflect the strength and resilience of Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem, as we continue to drive growth, empower businesses, and expand our global partnerships,” said Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Chief Executive Officer of SPARK.
“Our focus remains on translating innovation into tangible economic value that supports sustainable development.”
The approach centres on supporting businesses beyond early-stage incubation, with access to prototyping facilities, advanced infrastructure and growth pathways designed to help companies scale.
“At SPARK, we are committed to building an integrated ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs and innovators by providing advanced infrastructure, prototyping capabilities, and growth opportunities,” Al Mahmoudi said.
SPARK’s ecosystem has expanded to include more than 7,500 companies, spanning early-stage ventures and global technology firms. Partnerships with more than 30 local and international entities have also strengthened the park’s reach, linking it to healthcare, research and global innovation networks.
A recent addition is BASE39, a dedicated zone focused on creative industries, aimed at supporting design-led businesses and emerging talent. The move signals a broader diversification within the ecosystem, extending beyond traditional technology sectors.
At the startup level, collaboration with Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre led to the launch of a dedicated package during the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, enabling the establishment of 130 startups.
SPARK is actively expanding its international footprint, working with representative offices in markets such as China and India to attract companies seeking entry into the UAE and wider Middle East.
The strategy reflects a wider shift in how innovation hubs compete. The focus is on building global pipelines that channel startups and technology firms into regional markets.
New licensing packages are also being introduced to make it easier for entrepreneurs and small businesses to set up and scale operations, improving cost efficiency and reducing barriers to entry.
Growth within the park is being directed toward priority sectors aligned with national development goals. These include sustainability and environmental technology, digitalisation across artificial intelligence and data analytics, healthcare innovation and advanced manufacturing.
Recent additions to the ecosystem include startups working on robotics-enabled services, waste-to-energy solutions and technology-driven architectural projects.
The next phase will focus on expanding research and development capabilities, including advanced prototyping and manufacturing through the Sharjah Open Innovation Lab.
The steady pace of licensing and ecosystem expansion points to a broader positioning shift. Sharjah is strengthening its role within the UAE’s innovation landscape by offering a platform focused on research, development and commercialisation.
The model combines infrastructure, policy support and global connectivity to attract companies that are focused on long-term growth.
Early 2026 activity suggests that approach continues to gain traction, with businesses committing to the ecosystem even amid external uncertainty.