Ras Al Khaimah emerges as a gateway to global growth for entrepreneurs

The next phase of expansion, Saqr 2.0, is set to further strengthen this capability. Designed as one of the MENA region’s largest and deepest project cargo ports, it will expand berth capacity and support a wider range of operations, including breakbulk, liquid bulk, and ship-related services. For businesses, this translates into faster turnaround times, improved supply chain efficiency, and direct access to key markets across the GCC, Asia, and Africa. This connectivity gives Ras Al Khaimah a clear advantage for export-oriented industries, logistics operators, and manufacturers looking for cost-effective and scalable solutions.