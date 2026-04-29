GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

Sharjah Eid Al Adha Exhibition to begin on May 20 with discounts up to 75%

Over 100 brands to take part in the annual event

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah will host Eid Al Adha Exhibition 2026 from May 20 to 31 at Expo Centre
Sharjah will host Eid Al Adha Exhibition 2026 from May 20 to 31 at Expo Centre
Shutterstock

The sixth edition of the Eid Al Adha Exhibition will take place at the Sharjah Expo Centre from May 20 to 31, featuring discounts of up to 75 per cent across a wide range of products.

The 12-day event will bring together more than 100 international, regional and local brands, offering promotions on fashion, accessories and consumer goods, organisers said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The exhibition is expected to attract large crowds ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday, providing shoppers with competitive deals and a diverse retail experience.

Doors will open daily from 11am to midnight, except on Fridays when the exhibition will run from 3pm until midnight.

Officials said the event reflects Sharjah’s growing role as a retail and exhibition hub, supporting commercial activity and offering consumers seasonal shopping opportunities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Eid Al Adha UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Eid Al Adha 2025 fireworks at Aljada in Sharjah.

When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

3m read
workers can take between 10 and 15 days of paid leave, including the Eid Al Adha holiday, provided they have completed at least two consecutive years of service with their employer

Saudi workers get up to 15 days paid leave for Hajj

1m read
Clockwise from top left: Ramees Rahman, Mohammad Gamor, Mohammed Chittangadan, and La Solidaridad Bautista

How UAE residents will celebrate Eid Al Adha this 2026

4m read
Sharjah astronomers project May 27, 2026, as first day of Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha 2026 likely date revealed for UAE

2m read