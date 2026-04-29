Over 100 brands to take part in the annual event
The sixth edition of the Eid Al Adha Exhibition will take place at the Sharjah Expo Centre from May 20 to 31, featuring discounts of up to 75 per cent across a wide range of products.
The 12-day event will bring together more than 100 international, regional and local brands, offering promotions on fashion, accessories and consumer goods, organisers said.
The exhibition is expected to attract large crowds ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday, providing shoppers with competitive deals and a diverse retail experience.
Doors will open daily from 11am to midnight, except on Fridays when the exhibition will run from 3pm until midnight.
Officials said the event reflects Sharjah’s growing role as a retail and exhibition hub, supporting commercial activity and offering consumers seasonal shopping opportunities.