Crowd-favourite 22-karat at Dh400, with global price up 1% to sky-high level of $3,586
Dubai: Gold, the world’s favorite safe-haven asset surged in August 2025, closing at $3,429 per ounce, just a whisper away from its all-time high of $3,435 hit earlier in June. That’s a 3.9% jump in August alone and a staggering 31% surge so far this year, according to the World Gold Council.
After global spot price of gold eased from a record high of $3,578.50 on Wednesday, it shot past its all-time best a day later, settling at $3,586 per ounce - merely $14 away from $3,600-mark. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait.)
For UAE residents, this means one thing: gold shopping is now at its most expensive in history. But whether you’re buying for weddings, saving for the future, or investing in bars and coins, the rally offers both opportunities and risks.
Weak US dollar: Makes gold cheaper globally, boosting demand.
Global tensions: Wars, trade disputes, and political instability are driving safe-haven buying.
Rate cut hopes: Markets now expect the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in September, which often fuels gold prices.
ETF inflows: Global investors poured $5.5 billion into gold-backed funds in August, pushing prices higher.
India, one of the world’s biggest gold markets, saw a powerful rally. Prices on the MCX hit ₹101,967 per 10 grams, a 34% jump in 2025 alone. Strong demand there has outpaced China, where investors turned instead to soaring stock markets.
The UAE, a global hub for gold jewelry and bullion, typically sees brisk buying when prices rise. While higher rates may pinch shoppers, they also reinforce gold’s role as a long-term store of value. For many residents, buying now secures assets against inflation and market uncertainty.
Expect volatility: Prices may swing as Fed decisions approach.
Watch local demand: Festivals and wedding seasons could push UAE retail gold higher.
Plan purchases: For long-term savers, dips are opportunities.
For those eyeing the gold souks or bullion counters this week, be ready — prices are hot, and they may get hotter.
