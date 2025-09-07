For UAE residents, this means one thing: gold shopping is now at its most expensive in history. But whether you’re buying for weddings, saving for the future, or investing in bars and coins, the rally offers both opportunities and risks.

Dubai: Gold, the world’s favorite safe-haven asset surged in August 2025, closing at $3,429 per ounce, just a whisper away from its all-time high of $3,435 hit earlier in June. That’s a 3.9% jump in August alone and a staggering 31% surge so far this year, according to the World Gold Council.

For those eyeing the gold souks or bullion counters this week, be ready — prices are hot, and they may get hotter.

The UAE, a global hub for gold jewelry and bullion, typically sees brisk buying when prices rise. While higher rates may pinch shoppers, they also reinforce gold’s role as a long-term store of value. For many residents, buying now secures assets against inflation and market uncertainty.

India, one of the world’s biggest gold markets, saw a powerful rally. Prices on the MCX hit ₹101,967 per 10 grams, a 34% jump in 2025 alone. Strong demand there has outpaced China, where investors turned instead to soaring stock markets.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.