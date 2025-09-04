Record highs, US Fed turmoil, central bank stockpiling are shaking UAE gold buyers
Dubai: Gold is exploding. The metal just hit a record above $3,575 an ounce, and now Wall Street heavyweights say it could rocket all the way to $5,000.
Goldman Sachs analysts warn that if trust in the US Federal Reserve weakens and just 1% of the $27 trillion US Treasury market shifts into gold, prices could approach that milestone. The bank’s baseline forecast already points to $4,000 by mid-2026, with scenarios stretching up to $4,500 and even $5,000.
DeVere Group CEO Nigel Green is equally bullish. He predicts gold will smash the $5,000 mark by early 2026, driven by relentless demand, falling interest rates, and a weakening dollar. “The drivers are already in place and momentum is compounding,” he says.
Sellers may see a windfall as tourists and investors rush in. And for investors, gold is once again proving to be the ultimate safe haven in a world of unstable currencies and ballooning debt.
The surge is being fuelled by multiple forces:
Central banks are hoarding gold. China has expanded reserves for 22 consecutive months, while Middle East countries are adding at their fastest pace in decades.
Supply is flat. Mining output is stagnant, discoveries are rare, and environmental costs are rising.
The dollar is weakening. That makes gold more attractive to overseas buyers.
Fed independence is under fire. President Trump’s moves to oust Governor Lisa Cook and assert control over monetary policy are rattling markets.
“Gold thrives when governments look unpredictable,” says Green. With spiralling deficits, erratic trade policy, and inflation still running hot, investors are piling into bullion.
Spot gold is now holding near $3,540, just below its record. Silver, too, has broken through $40 an ounce for the first time since 2011, underscoring a broader safe-haven rush.
For UAE residents, the big question is simple: if gold does reach $5,000, will you buy, sell, or hold?
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox