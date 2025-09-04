Sellers may see a windfall as tourists and investors rush in. And for investors, gold is once again proving to be the ultimate safe haven in a world of unstable currencies and ballooning debt.

For UAE residents, this is no abstract forecast. Higher gold prices mean jewellery shoppers in Dubai’s souks will pay more for bangles, chains, and rings. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait ).

DeVere Group CEO Nigel Green is equally bullish. He predicts gold will smash the $5,000 mark by early 2026, driven by relentless demand, falling interest rates, and a weakening dollar. “The drivers are already in place and momentum is compounding,” he says.

Goldman Sachs analysts warn that if trust in the US Federal Reserve weakens and just 1% of the $27 trillion US Treasury market shifts into gold, prices could approach that milestone. The bank’s baseline forecast already points to $4,000 by mid-2026, with scenarios stretching up to $4,500 and even $5,000.

Dubai: Gold is exploding. The metal just hit a record above $3,575 an ounce, and now Wall Street heavyweights say it could rocket all the way to $5,000.

Spot gold is now holding near $3,540, just below its record. Silver, too, has broken through $40 an ounce for the first time since 2011, underscoring a broader safe-haven rush.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.