Sharjah: The Sharjah Cooperative Society is introducing the first WhatsApp business platform of its kind in the UAE across retailers to provide a safe and smooth shopping experience for customers.
Customers can order goods via “We, are #AtYourService” shopping platform from Monday. They can request information and order goods using the Coop’s messaging platform in an easy and simple manner, said Majid Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Coop.
A virtual employee will answer customers’ queries in both Arabic and English. Customers can receive daily and weekly offers and promotions. They can also submit complaints and suggestions to the coop’s administration, Al Junaid added.
The new service will provide a safe and smooth shopping experience throughout the week from 8am to 8pm. Customers will receive their ordered goods via drive through delivery service from the Coop’s 11 branches in Halwan, Al Qarain, Al Suweihat, Al Riqqa, Al Nakhilat, Al Khan, Al Layyah, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn.
The WhatsApp-powered personalized shopping service has been developed by the Sharjah Coop as part of a series of innovative technological initiatives to serve residents in the emirate, including remote areas that lack enough retail outlets and stores.