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Dubai’s Ibn Battuta Mall brings back cinemas, adds 38 new brands

Mall expansion brings 38 new businesses, boosting its appeal to 1.5m monthly visitors

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Ibn Battuta Mall unveils new attractions, dining spots, and family entertainment.
Ibn Battuta Mall unveils new attractions, dining spots, and family entertainment.

Dubai’s Ibn Battuta Mall is giving visitors more reasons to drop by, with new restaurants, fashion brands and family attractions — including the much-awaited return of cinema with Roxy Cinemas. Of 38 new and upcoming businesses, 21 have already opened, with another 17 expected by the end of 2027.

The expansion, announced by Dubai Retail, which operates the mall, spans dining, fashion, entertainment and everyday services. The mall has more than 350 businesses and attracts an average of around 1.5 million visits a month.

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What’s new at Ibn Battuta Mall?

The latest additions offer visitors more places to eat, shop and enjoy time with family and friends.

Key brands include:

  • Entertainment: Roxy Cinemas, Hopa Loompa Entertainment, Zamania by Leo & Loona and Like Bricks.

  • Dining: Five Guys, Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, Marugame Udon, Caribou Coffee, Halla Shawarma, Zaika and Butter & Bread.

  • Fashion and lifestyle: Jack & Jones, Anta, Tanishq, Magrabi, Mumuso and Suit Sartoria.

  • Everyday services: ADCB, Amit Care, Doctor M, Melodica and Desco Copy & Print Centre.

Cinema returns with Roxy Cinemas

Roxy Cinemas is a key addition to the mall’s entertainment offering, bringing cinema back to Ibn Battuta Mall. The venue will give visitors another leisure option beyond shopping and dining.

It joins Hopa Loompa Entertainment, while recent openings Zamania by Leo & Loona and Like Bricks have added to the mall’s family entertainment options. Toy Station is also preparing to open.

More restaurants and cafés

Visitors will find more choices, from coffee stops to casual meals with family and friends.

Restaurants and cafés already open include:

  • Five Guys

  • Jimmy John’s Sandwiches

  • Marugame Udon

  • Caribou Coffee

  • Halla Shawarma

  • Zaika

  • Butter & Bread

Coming soon:

  • Peet’s Coffee

  • Ocean Basket

  • Asia Kitchen

  • Smoothie Factory

The new outlets will broaden the mall’s dining options with a mix of cuisines and casual eateries.

Fashion, sportswear and lifestyle brands expand

The retail expansion brings new names across fashion, jewellery, sportswear, eyewear and lifestyle products.

Recent arrivals include:

  • Jack & Jones

  • Anta

  • Tanishq

  • Magrabi

  • Mumuso

  • Suit Sartoria

OWNDAYS and Puzzle Supplements are among the brands expected to follow. Chemist Warehouse, Midi, My Shops and Cantata will also add to the mall’s retail mix.

Banking, healthcare and everyday services

The expansion also brings services for residents in nearby communities.

New and upcoming businesses include:

  • Banking: ADCB

  • Healthcare: Amit Care and Doctor M

  • Education and activities: Melodica

  • Printing and business services: Desco Copy & Print Centre

These additions strengthen the mall’s role as an everyday destination for nearby residents, alongside its shopping, dining and leisure offerings.

A mall inspired by Ibn Battuta’s travels

Named after the 14th-century explorer Ibn Battuta, the mall opened in 2005 and is known for its six themed courts inspired by his travels.

With 21 businesses already open and 17 more expected by the end of 2027, the expansion will add to the destination’s mix of retail, dining, entertainment and everyday services.

For visitors, the return of cinema, alongside new restaurants and family attractions, offers more reasons to spend time at the mall beyond shopping.

Related Topics:
Tourist-destinationsDubaiRetailDubai tourism

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