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Dubai's THAT Concept Store to close as Mall of the Emirates undergoes Dh5 billion transformation

Majid Al Futtaim says THAT’s footprint will support Mall of the Emirates’ next chapter

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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THAT Concept Store, the UAE-born luxury and lifestyle concept developed by Majid Al Futtaim, is closing its Mall of the Emirates store.
THAT Concept Store, the UAE-born luxury and lifestyle concept developed by Majid Al Futtaim, is closing its Mall of the Emirates store.
Facebook/ THAT Concept Store

Majid Al Futtaim told Gulf News in a statement THAT’s existing space will be “redeployed” as part of the redevelopment of Mall of the Emirates, which is being repositioned as a next-generation lifestyle destination.

“As part of Majid Al Futtaim’s $1.3 billion expansion of Mall of the Emirates, the retail icon will be reimagined as a next-generation lifestyle destination — with an elevated luxury footprint, a more immersive customer journey, and new experience-led retail concepts,” the company said.

“As part of this transformation, THAT’s footprint will be redeployed to support this bold new vision.”

MAF did not provide a closure date for the store in its statement, neither did it clearly define the future of the brand.

THAT’s legacy

Launched by MAF in 2021, THAT was positioned as an immersive, multi-brand concept bringing together established and emerging brands from the region and international markets.

Its offering covered fashion, beauty, art and interiors, with the store designed around discovery and personalisation. Services included a beauty hub for women, a men’s grooming station, gift wrapping, personal tailoring and private shopping.

MAF described the store as having played a distinctive role in the region’s contemporary luxury landscape.

“Since its launch, THAT has played a distinctive role in the region’s contemporary luxury landscape — championing discovery, creativity, and emerging regional talent alongside globally sought-after brands,” the company said.

Mall transformation

The closure comes as Mall of the Emirates undergoes a wider transformation announced by MAF in 2025.

The company has committed Dh5 billion to reposition the mall as an experience-led destination spanning retail, dining, wellness, entertainment and culture.

The project includes 20,000 square metres of additional retail space and 100 new stores across luxury, fashion and lifestyle categories. MAF said Dh1.1 billion had already been allocated to major enhancements, including a luxury wellness club, cultural hub, dining precinct and infrastructure upgrades.

The transformation is already bringing new concepts and brands to the mall. MAF recently unveiled The Hangout, an indoor-outdoor lifestyle and entertainment precinct featuring four entertainment concepts and 18 food and beverage experiences, with openings continuing through 2026 and into early 2027.

The mall has also added international retail concepts, including the UAE’s first Ulta Beauty and the first international Pacsun store.

MAF said it would seek to carry THAT’s legacy into the mall’s next phase.

“As Mall of the Emirates enters its next chapter, Majid Al Futtaim will honour THAT’s legacy by delivering a sharper luxury proposition, stronger global brand partnerships, and a truly immersive destination experience,” the company said.

The THAT website remains operational, continuing to offer its curated selection of niche fashion, beauty and lifestyle products. It is currently running a sale of up to 70 per cent off selected items.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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