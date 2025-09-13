GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Dubai gold update: 24-karat sees minor drop to Dh438.75 on weekend close

Indian gold rate for 24-carat gold has dropped to ₹11,116 per gram

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Globally, spot gold was trading at $3,643.1 per ounce on Saturday afternoon, a slight drop from Tuesday’s record of $3,673.95.
Globally, spot gold was trading at $3,643.1 per ounce on Saturday afternoon, a slight drop from Tuesday’s record of $3,673.95.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai dropped by Dh 2 over the weekend (Saturday evening), with 24-karat gold hitting Dh 438.75 per gram compared to the Dh440 it was on Saturday. Prices stayed steady throughout Saturday.

Meanwhile, 22-karat gold opened and closed at Dh406.25 per gram, a drop of Dh1 from Dh407.25 on Friday.

Check the latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait.

Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-carat gold has dropped to ₹11,116 per gram from ₹11,127 on Friday, and the rate for 22-carat gold is about ₹10,190 per gram on Saturday evening (from ₹10,200 on Friday).  

Global markets

Globally, spot gold was trading at $3,643.1 per ounce on Saturday afternoon, a slight drop from Tuesday’s record of $3,673.95.

Bullion has advanced 1.7 per cent this week and is heading for a fourth consecutive weekly gain.

Gold prices on the global market have been following a similar upward trend, setting the stage for their fourth consecutive weekly rise. This rally is being driven by several key factors, including growing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve might cut interest rates sooner than expected.

Lower interest rates typically make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive to investors. Additionally, ongoing geopolitical tensions are prompting investors to seek safe-haven assets, with gold being a primary choice.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai gold

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai gold at new record highs, 22k shoots past Dh400

Dubai gold at new record highs, 22k shoots past Dh400

1m read
How soon before a gram of 22K gold in Dubai costs Dh400?

Dubai gold rate moves closer to Dh400

3m read
Having a closer look at the price? UAE gold shoppers face a new price reality.

Dubai gold price sets record on Day 1 of new season

3m read
This week, the Dubai gold price has risen by over Dh6 to a gram.

Dubai gold price just Dh1 away from record high

2m read