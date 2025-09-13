Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-carat gold has dropped to ₹11,116 per gram from ₹11,127 on Friday, and the rate for 22-carat gold is about ₹10,190 per gram on Saturday evening (from ₹10,200 on Friday).

Gold prices on the global market have been following a similar upward trend, setting the stage for their fourth consecutive weekly rise. This rally is being driven by several key factors, including growing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve might cut interest rates sooner than expected.

