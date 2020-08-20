Dubai: The second phase construction of The District Al Faisaliah project in Saudi Arabia’s Olaya District has started, the developer, Al Khozama Company, confirmed. This phase will see multiple high-rises and a mall in the super-premium project.
The first phase, which was announced in 2017 saw the refurbishment and expansion of the Mode Al Faisaliah Mall, extending its square-metre footprint by 20 per cent to offer premium space and introduced international restaurant brands.
“We are proud to achieve significant success in hospitality, retail centres and F&B to create an unrivalled lifestyle and unique experience for the Saudi community and its guests,” said Khalid Saud Abu Haimed, CEO of Al Khozama Company.
The second features the Al Faisaliah Tower, Al Khairiah Towers, Al Faisaliah Hotel, Al Faisaliah Suites, Hotel Al Khozama and the Mode Al Faisaliah Mall.