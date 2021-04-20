Dubai: The Dubai Government owned construction company ALEC is entering a joint venture with Butec, a contractor focussed on the industrial sector. The alliance will target projects in the utilities, industrial and environmental sector.
The partners reckon that by coming together, they can offer a “highly competitive” solution to clients. “Our decision to create a new JV with Butec stems from a wider industry move to collaborate more closely, particularly on major infrastructure projects, while pooling strengths to provide a faster solution for clients,” said Barry Lewis, Managing Director at ALEC. “We are capable of adding significant value to the region’s future power, water and oil & gas initiatives.”
ALEC is the main contractor for the super-prestige One Za’beel twin-tower project in Dubai, as well as worked on upgrade to Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport. According to some estimates, 44 per cent of the total value of project announcements in the Gulf related to industrial projects.