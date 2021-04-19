1 of 8
Genesis, Hyundai Motor’s luxury offshoot, has officially introduced its first-ever EV model, the Electrified G80, at the 2021 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021).
Based on the flagship Genesis sedan, the G80, the Electrified G80 promises even more smoothness and stability thanks to its all-electric powertrain.
The Electrified G80 delivers an estimated maximum range per charge of more than 500km and the 350kW rapid charging enables the battery to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 22 minutes.
The Electrified G80 comes standard with all-wheel drive and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph just in 4.9 seconds.
It features an Electronic Control Suspension with Road Preview, an adaptive suspension system that can be controlled by information supplied through the front-facing camera, also helps to create an optimal, smooth driving experience.
The Genesis signature Crest Grille features an inverted G-Matrix pattern in the Electrified G80. The charging door is located in the grille’s upper right corner, and is invisible when closed.
Genesis says it has sourced various natural or recycled materials for its interior such as leather with natural dyes for the seats, console, and rear seat armrest, eco-friendly natural wood trim with recycled wood, and environment-friendly, recycled PET fabrics.
“Today is very special because it represents a variety of firsts for the Genesis brand, not only because this is Genesis’ very first appearance at Auto Shanghai, but also as the first time we are unveiling a new product outside of Korea,” said Jay Chang, Global Head of the Genesis brand. “The Electrified G80, the perfect balance of athleticism and elegance, marks the beginning of our journey into the EV market, representing Genesis in the era of electrification.”
