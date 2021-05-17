Dubai: The Dubai Government has dissolved the Special Tribunal set up in 2009 to look into disputes related to the two mortgage companies - Amlak Finance and Tamweel.
This was done by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, who issued Decree No. (15) of 2021. The Special Tribunal was initially set up as Decree No. (61) of 2009. All complaints and lawsuits reviewed by the Special Tribunal and haven’t received a final judgement will starting now be referred to the concerned Court of First Instance at Dubai Courts.
The new Decree annuls Decree No. (61) of 2009 and any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. The Decree is active from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.