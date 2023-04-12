Dubai: Sobha Realty has appointed Ravi Menon as co-chairman of the organization, Dubai-based developer said on Wednesday. In his new position, Menon will work alongside his father, PNC Menon, to oversee operations of the companies under Sobha group. After his 20-year stint at Sobha India, Menon is set to join at the helm of Sobha Realty, Dubai with an aim to boost the ongoing developments of the company.
Ravi Menon, a Civil Engineering graduate from Purdue University, joined Sobha India as Director in June 2004. Subsequently, he was appointed Vice Chairman of Sobha India in January 2006, and Chairman in 2012. “He has been in the leadership team of Sobha India for nearly 20 years, and during the time, his vision and tenacity enabled the business to diversify its product lines and expand its horizons,” the developer said in a statement. “Under his direction, the organisation has strengthened its reputation for on-time delivery and achieving high global quality standards.”
“Dubai is primed for significant growth in the real estate sector, and it gives me great pleasure to be appointed as the Co-Chairman of Sobha Realty during this new era of development,” said Menon. “The real estate market in Dubai is proving to be a key attraction for investors from across the globe, and we are certain that we can continue to transform the sector by setting higher benchmarks in the premium real estate segment.”
“At a time when the real estate is witnessing an exponential growth, I am committed to advancing the company’s growth trajectory, and will be dedicated to upholding the core values of Sobha Realty,” he added.