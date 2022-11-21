Developers in the UAE are shifting their strategy to accelerate local investment into several upcoming family-centric residential communities.
Moreover, development enterprises are also focused on providing practical support to help prospective homebuyers make informed decisions before buying their first home in the UAE.
Along with an increased focus on keeping sustainability at the forefront while developing new communities, these were some of the top trends in discussion at the 22nd edition of Cityscape Dubai, one of the largest real estate and investment events in the region.
On Monday, top development enterprises, including Sobha Realty, Dubai Investments and ARADA, launched several new-to-market projects at the exhibition.
New properties unveiled
Sobha uncovered its latest project – the ‘Sobha One’ Tower – a residential complex composed of five interconnected towers. The skyscraper will be home to one-to-four-bedroom apartments and two-to-four-bedroom duplexes.
It features several upscale amenities, including an 18-hole pitch and putts golf course, polyclinic, F&B outlets, and multiple sky terraces in the project, explained Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty.
Azizi Developments also showcased several projects, including Riviera, the developer’s French Mediterranean-inspired residential and commercial community in Mohammed bin Rashid City. The developer also unveiled Creek Views II, located in Dubai Healthcare City.
Dubai’s property market has picked up pace this year as the broader economy makes a strong recovery from COVID-19-triggered headwinds. Demand for off-plan properties has been rising, and there has also been a spike in the growth and focus on the recreational and entertainment spaces across the UAE.
Many of the new developments also boast principles of circular living and sustainability. These include smart buildings and infrastructure, renewable energy and green mobility, nature spaces, accessible access facilities for recycling, schools, retail outlets, hospitals and clubhouses.