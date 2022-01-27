Dubai: Dubai-based Sobha Realty closed sales of over $1 billion for 2021, helped by consistently expanding at its flagship development Hartland.
“The real estate market in Dubai continues to scale new heights,” said P.N.C. Menon, founder and Chairman, Sobha Group. “Despite the pandemic, transactional activity has been high in the emirate. We are optimistic about the sector outlook in 2022.”
Sobha Realty had announced the Waterfront District at Sobha Hartland with the launch of Waves and Waves Grande. The developer also launched Tranquility plots at Hartland. In line with its expansion plans, the developer acquired 11 million square feet of land for a new project, which will be completed in the next eight years.