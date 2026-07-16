DAMAC opens final tower at Chelsea Residences

Last release at Dubai Maritime City follows sell-out success of the first five towers
Dubai: DAMAC Properties has launched the sixth and final tower of Chelsea Residences by DAMAC in Dubai Maritime City, giving buyers what the developer says is the last opportunity to invest in the world’s first football-branded residential project after the first five towers sold out amid strong demand.
Developed in partnership with Chelsea Football Club, the waterfront project has attracted significant interest from both investors and end users, driven by its prime location, branded lifestyle concept and sea-facing homes.
Announcing the final release on Thursday, DAMAC said every apartment in the tower offers uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline, along with access to a range of football-inspired and wellness-focused amenities.
“Chelsea Residences by DAMAC brings together an iconic global football brand, a prime waterfront setting and DAMAC’s signature approach to luxury living,” said Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties.
“With the launch of the final tower, investors have a rare opportunity to be part of a distinctive seafront community defined by panoramic sea views, wellness-led amenities and a lifestyle inspired by performance, leisure and resort-style living,” she added.
The final release, Tower C, offers a limited collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from AED2.56 million and unit sizes beginning at 827 square feet.
Residents will have access to a range of signature facilities, including the UAE’s only rooftop football pitch, a blue-sand beach inspired by Chelsea FC’s colours, a beach club and an Athlete Training Centre.
The launch comes as Dubai’s branded residences sector continues to expand rapidly. According to DAMAC, the emirate led the global market in 2025, recording a 26% year-on-year increase in transaction volumes and a 51% rise in transaction value. Branded residences also commanded premiums of up to 64% compared with comparable non-branded properties.
DAMAC said the Chelsea Residences project combines branded real estate with waterfront living and resort-style amenities, targeting buyers seeking luxury homes with lifestyle-focused features.
The developer has delivered more than 50,000 homes to date and expects to hand over another 8,800 units across Dubai during 2026.