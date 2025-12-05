DAMAC Properties launches DAMAC Elevate, a digital rewards and recognition platform for employees

“DAMAC Elevate is not just a platform; it’s our way of showing that every contribution is seen, valued, and celebrated,” said Hussain Sajwani. “Recognition is key to our culture, and we are proud to take this step in honouring the incredible talent within our organisation.”

The launch was attended by Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, together with Ali Hussain Sajwani, Managing Director, Finance, Technology, Operations and Hospitality at DAMAC Properties, highlighting the company’s leadership commitment to recognising its people.

This unique initiative is designed to bring employee appreciation to the forefront of the company’s culture, creating stronger connections, boosting motivation, and celebrating the contributions of its people.

At the core of DAMAC’s philosophy is the belief that recognition is one of the most powerful drivers of ambition, engagement, and connection within the workplace.

DAMAC Elevate is designed to transform the way recognition is experienced across all levels of the organisation. By offering real-time recognition capabilities, from peer-to-peer acknowledgements to head of department endorsements, this platform ensures that employees feel consistently valued and appreciated.

Digitised workflow

DAMAC Elevate provides a fully digitised workflow that simplifies the process of rewarding employees and enables customisation of rewards based on individual preferences. Additionally, it offers comprehensive data reporting and analytics, empowering leadership with insights to drive performance, engagement, and team morale.