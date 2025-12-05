DAMAC Properties launches DAMAC Elevate, a digital rewards and recognition platform for employees

DAMAC Elevate transforms how employees are recognised across all levels of organisation
DAMAC Properties, a global leader in luxury real estate development, has launched a first-of-its-kind digital rewards and recognition platform, DAMAC Elevate.
This unique initiative is designed to bring employee appreciation to the forefront of the company’s culture, creating stronger connections, boosting motivation, and celebrating the contributions of its people.
The launch was attended by Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, together with Ali Hussain Sajwani, Managing Director, Finance, Technology, Operations and Hospitality at DAMAC Properties, highlighting the company’s leadership commitment to recognising its people.
“DAMAC Elevate is not just a platform; it’s our way of showing that every contribution is seen, valued, and celebrated,” said Hussain Sajwani. “Recognition is key to our culture, and we are proud to take this step in honouring the incredible talent within our organisation.”
At the core of DAMAC’s philosophy is the belief that recognition is one of the most powerful drivers of ambition, engagement, and connection within the workplace.
DAMAC Elevate is designed to transform the way recognition is experienced across all levels of the organisation. By offering real-time recognition capabilities, from peer-to-peer acknowledgements to head of department endorsements, this platform ensures that employees feel consistently valued and appreciated.
DAMAC Elevate provides a fully digitised workflow that simplifies the process of rewarding employees and enables customisation of rewards based on individual preferences. Additionally, it offers comprehensive data reporting and analytics, empowering leadership with insights to drive performance, engagement, and team morale.
For employees, DAMAC Elevate provides an intuitive and seamless experience for redeeming points and selecting rewards from a global catalogue, thereby strengthening their connection with the organisation. Heads of departments benefit from AI-driven analytics and insights that reflect team performance and cultural engagement, supporting informed decision-making and growth strategies.
DAMAC Elevate is not just an internal milestone; it is part of a broader effort to attract, retain, and celebrate top talent and putting DAMAC on the talent map worldwide, said M.P. John, Chief Human Capital Officer at DAMAC Properties.
"This platform is more than a rewards system; it’s a catalyst for meaningful connections and shared achievements across the organization,” he added. “Recognising the contributions of our people is fundamental to our continued success.”
