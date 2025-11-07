DAMAC tops out the world’s first Cavalli-branded tower, a Dh1-billion ultra-luxury landmark

Speaking on the sidelines of the topping-out ceremony, Ali Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Group, said: “Cavalli Tower is a structural and design landmark that embodies DAMAC’s futuristic vision to blend fashion, architecture and art into Dubai’s skyline. With this topping out, we are one step closer to delivering a true global landmark in luxury living.”

Cavalli Tower is now on track for handover by the end of next year.

DAMAC Properties has reached a key construction milestone with the topping out of the Cavalli Tower, its Dh1-billion ultra-luxury residential development and the world’s first tower with interiors designed by iconic Italian fashion house, Roberto Cavalli.

Tian Sanchuan, Chairman and President of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCEC ME), said, the company was proud to partner again with its long-time collaborators DAMAC Properties on the Cavalli project. “Delivering the world’s first Cavalli-branded tower demonstrates our shared commitment to precision, quality, and engineering excellence,” he said. “Today’s topping-out ceremony testifies to the strength of our collaboration and our contribution to Dubai’s world-class skyline.”

Design by award-winning architect

Rising 71 storeys beside the beach in Dubai Marina, Cavalli Tower is a symbol of architectural ambition and branded elegance, featuring 436 units conceived by the award-winning architect Shaun Killa, who also designed Dubai’s Museum of the Future, and bespoke interiors curated by Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors.

The tower has one to five‑bedroom apartments, duplexes and five‑bedroom penthouses, with guaranteed vistas of the sea, Palm Jumeirah or Dubai Marina. Select units boast private terraces, pools or Jacuzzis and hydroponic living walls. The tower will feature private sky pools, sky gardens, and an infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf. It also has a Malibu Bay-inspired beach pool and four-storey-high lobby.

The topping-out ceremony, attended by project stakeholders from DAMAC and lead contractors CSCEC ME, marked the completion of the tower’s superstructure with the final pour of concrete on the 71st floor slab. Substructure works are now complete, with internal and external finishes now progressing towards completion.

Packed with resort-style amenities

Residents of Cavalli Tower can enjoy a package of resort-style amenities such as 24-hour butler service and à la carte housekeeping. The tower offers residents a distinct lifestyle experience, from garden-view apartments to top-floor sky residences with panoramic sea vistas.

Cavalli Tower’s topping out comes amid a record-breaking year for Dubai’s real estate sector, which saw property sales surpass Dh525 billion in the first ten months of 2025, driven by strong investor appetite for branded residences and waterfront developments.

Launched in September 2021, Cavalli Tower’s design evokes the glamour and boldness synonymous with the Cavalli brand. DAMAC Group’s 2019 acquisition of Roberto Cavalli reinforced the developer’s commitment to integrating global fashion heritage into real estate. The partnership extends beyond this project to other upcoming developments including DAMAC Bay 1 and 2 by Cavalli, and Cavalli Estates in DAMAC Hills.