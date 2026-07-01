“If Khor Fakkan and Fujairah are open, then it is a matter of transportation from Fujairah to Dubai,” he said. “The authorities are always supporting us. Honestly, we did not feel any major impact. Maybe at the beginning we thought it could happen, but we did not feel it, and it did not affect any of our projects.”

“People are saying there are supply constraints, but I think in the UAE, and especially in Dubai, the government has made a lot of effort to make sure there are no disruptions in the supply chain,” he said. “They opened Khor Fakkan and Fujairah, so it is then a matter of how developers manage between themselves and their suppliers.”

“There is a customer for every product, but in my opinion, Dubai is now known for luxury,” he said. “Everyone is looking for luxury products. I believe luxury products will always be attractive to investors, customers and tenants, and the market will remain strong and become stronger.”

“The units are luxury, and as you can see, the view is in one of the best waterfront destinations in the country, Dubai Maritime City,” Tahaineh explained. “To my understanding, where we are now is currently the tallest building under construction in Dubai Maritime City. We are now around 200 metres above ground level.”

“The level of quality and the products that Dubai and Dubai developers are offering are much higher, while prices are lower, in my view,” he said. “I believe the attraction for luxury products will remain strong, and it will become stronger.”

“Dubai’s market is always attractive, and all of us know that,” he said. “If I compare the selling rates for luxury real estate in Dubai with Europe, New York or other developed cities, Dubai is always lower, especially when you compare luxury.”

“People are buying, people are moving,” Tahaineh said. “All our customers are waiting for us to hand over their units. Because of the huge number, our policy is that customers must receive their units with the quality they are expecting.”

“Dubai is always attractive, and the real estate sector is strong, in my opinion,” he said. “We do not have problems, and I believe what people are saying here and there is not completely true. As a developer, we did not face it.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.