Abu Dhabi unveils Dh42b push for smarter, greener future

New infrastructure, housing and transport projects aim to improve quality of life
Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global model for sustainable urban development and quality of life through a series of major projects focused on infrastructure, smart mobility, sustainability and urban expansion.
According to figures released by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the emirate allocated Dh42 billion for new infrastructure and community projects, while nearly 190,000 housing units were approved as part of ongoing urban growth plans.
The department said 2025 marked a major step in Abu Dhabi’s institutional development journey, with new programmes introduced to improve operational efficiency and government services across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
As part of efforts to improve quality of life, more than 60 development projects worth Dh12 billion were completed under the Lifestyle Strategy.
The projects included more than 200 parks and sports facilities, 24 schools, 21 mosques and 28 community councils. Authorities also developed 120 kilometres of walking tracks and 283 kilometres of cycling lanes across the emirate.
Officials said several new community facilities and parks are also planned, including 16 parks in Al Shamkha.
The department approved around 75 million square metres of gross floor area for development during the year, representing annual growth of 137 per cent.
The approved projects include more than 158,000 residential units for the real estate market and around 30,000 homes for UAE nationals.
Authorities also launched the AI-powered “Binaa” digital platform to improve regulatory services and support faster project approvals.
As part of Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation efforts, smart tracking systems and AI-powered cameras were installed across the department’s vehicle fleet to improve operational performance.
In sustainable transport, the Integrated Transport Centre continued expanding environmentally friendly mobility solutions.
Bus Route 65, which connects Marina Mall and Al Reem Island and serves around 6,000 passengers daily, was converted into a hydrogen- and electric-powered route.
The project forms part of Abu Dhabi’s wider plan to transform Abu Dhabi Island into a green public transport zone by 2030.
The emirate also launched fully commercial Level 4 autonomous vehicles, marking a first for the Middle East and North Africa region.
In line with circular economy goals, Abu Dhabi successfully diverted 94 per cent of non-liquid operational waste away from landfills and into recycling systems.
Authorities also confirmed that 100 per cent of maintenance oils were recycled.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s real estate market continued to record strong growth. The emirate registered Dh142 billion in real estate transactions during 2025, an increase of 44 per cent.
A total of 42,814 transactions were completed, while foreign direct investment in the sector reached Dh8.2 billion, supported by investors from more than 100 nationalities.
Officials said these achievements reflect Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision of building future-ready cities based on sustainability, innovation and smart government services.