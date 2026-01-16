GOLD/FOREX
Visa-free entry for Chinese nationals through Manila, Cebu airports from January 16: Philippines

Visa-free entry for Chinese nationals for up to 14 days for tourism, business unveiled

Manila: The Philippines will allow visa-free entry for Chinese nationals starting Friday (January 16, 2026), permitting stays of up to 14 days for tourism or business purposes through Manila and Cebu airports only, the Department of Foreign Affairs announces.

The recent announcement from the Philippines granting visa-free entry to Chinese nationals for up to 14 days has sparked interest in bolstering bilateral ties amid ongoing regional tensions.

The update highlights a one-year policy effective from January 16, targeting tourism and business travelers entering via Manila and Cebu airports.

The stay is non-extendable and non-convertible, aiming to revive economic exchanges strained by South China Sea disputes.

This move comes as the Philippines seeks to recover its tourism sector, which has lagged behind Southeast Asian peers post-pandemic.

Chinese visitors, once a major source of revenue, plummeted due to geopolitical frictions and travel restrictions. In 2019, over 1.7 million Chinese tourists visited, contributing billions to the economy, but numbers dropped sharply thereafter.

Visa waiver: Pragmatic step

The visa waiver is seen as a pragmatic step to attract high-spending travelers, potentially adding millions in revenue and creating jobs in hospitality and retail.

However, the policy has drawn mixed reactions. Supporters argue it could ease tensions and promote people-to-people exchanges, fostering goodwill.

Arrivals

Critics, including some Filipino netizens and opposition figures, express concerns over national security, citing past incidents of illegal Chinese workers and espionage fears.

The Department of Foreign Affairs emphasises strict entry protocols to mitigate risks, including background checks at ports.

Asean initiatives

Similar initiatives in Thailand and Vietnam have successfully boosted Chinese inbound tourism, with Thailand seeing a 50% surge in arrivals after its waiver.

The Philippine government hopes for comparable results, projecting up to 2 million Chinese visitors in 2026 if trends hold.

The development reflects a delicate balance between economic pragmatism and sovereignty concerns.

The move is seen enhancing tourism and trade — China being the Philippines' top trading partner — while it underscores the need for vigilant implementation to ensure mutual benefits without compromising security.

As the policy rolls out, its impact on diplomacy and the economy will be closely watched.

